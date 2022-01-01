WCW Bash at the Beach 1997

Not Available

Bash at the Beach 1997 took place on July 13, 1997 from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The main event was Hollywood Hogan & Dennis Rodman versus Lex Luger and The Giant in a standard Tag Team match. Other matches included Ric Flair vs Roddy Piper, Diamond Dallas Page & Curt Hennig vs Scott Hall and Randy Savage, Jeff Jarrett defending the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Steve McMichael, Chris Benoit versus The Taskmaster in a Retirement Match, a 6-Man Tag Team match with Juventud Guerrera, Hector Garza & Lizmark, Jr. versus La Parka, Psychosis & Villaño IV, The Steiner Brothers versus The Great Muta & Masahiro Chono, Chris Jericho defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Ultimo Dragon, and Mortis & Wrath versus Glacier & Ernest Miller.