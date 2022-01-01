WCW Bash at the Beach 2000

Not Available

Bash at the Beach 2000 took place on July 9, 2000 from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The main event was initially Jeff Jarrett versus Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, however a second world title match was held impromptu later in the evening. This has often been debated as to if it was a scripted event by Russo or not. Also on the card was Goldberg vs Kevin Nash, Buff Bagwell vs Shane Douglas, Vampiro vs The Demon in a Graveyard match, Scott Steiner defending the WCW United States Championship against Mike Awesome, Booker T vs Kanyon, The Perfect Event (Shawn Stasiak & Chuck Palumbo) defending the WCW World Tag Team Titles against KroniK, Ms. Hancock vs Daffney in a Wedding Gown match, Big Vito vs Norman Smiley & Ralphus for the WCW Hardcore Championship, and Lt. Loco defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Juventud Guerrera.