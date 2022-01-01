Not Available

WCW Beach Blast 1992

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

World Championship Wrestling (WCW)

Beach Blast 1992 took place on June 20, 1992 and emanated from the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama. The main event was a WCW World Tag Team Championship match featuring the Steiner Brothers defending against the Miracle Violence Connection (Terry Gordy & Steve Williams). Other primary matches were Ricky Steamboat versus Rick Rude in a 30 minute Iron Man match, Sting vs Cactus Jack in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and Dustin Rhodes, Barry Windham & Nikita Koloff versus The Dangerous Alliance with Ole Anderson as the special guest referee. There were 3 undercard matches as well as a bikini contest between Missy Hyatt and Madusa.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images