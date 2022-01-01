WCW Beach Blast 1992

Not Available

Beach Blast 1992 took place on June 20, 1992 and emanated from the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama. The main event was a WCW World Tag Team Championship match featuring the Steiner Brothers defending against the Miracle Violence Connection (Terry Gordy & Steve Williams). Other primary matches were Ricky Steamboat versus Rick Rude in a 30 minute Iron Man match, Sting vs Cactus Jack in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and Dustin Rhodes, Barry Windham & Nikita Koloff versus The Dangerous Alliance with Ole Anderson as the special guest referee. There were 3 undercard matches as well as a bikini contest between Missy Hyatt and Madusa.