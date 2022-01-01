WCW Beach Blast 1993

Not Available

Beach Blast 1993 took place on July 18, 1993 and emanated from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. The main event was Sting & Davey Boy Smith versus Sid Vicious & Big Van Vader. Barry Windham defended the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Rick Flair and a 30 minute Iron Man Challenge was held between Rick Rude and Dustin Rhodes for the vacant WCW United States Championship belt. Two other title matches took place as well with The Hollywood Blondes defended the WCW World Tag Team Championships against Paul Roma & Arn Anderson and Paul Orndorff defending the WCW World TV Championship against Ron Simmons.