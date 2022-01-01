WCW Fall Brawl 1993

Not Available

Fall Brawl 1993: War Games took place on September 19, 1993 from the Astro Arena in Houston, Texas. The main event was a WarGames match featuring the team of Sting, Davey Boy Smith, Dustin Rhodes, and The Shockmaster versus Sid Vicious, Vader, and Harlem Heat (Kole & Kane). The WCW International World Heavyweight Championship was defended by Ric Flair against Rick Rude while the WCW World Tag Team Championships were defended by Arn Anderson & Paul Roma against The Nasty Boys. Other matches included Yoshi Kwan vs Cactus Jack, Shanghai Pierce vs Ice Train, 2 Cold Scorpio & Marcus Bagwell against The Equalizer and Paul Orndorff, and Rick Steamboat defending the WCW TV Championship against Lord Steven Regal.