WCW Fall Brawl 1994

Not Available

Fall Brawl 1994: War Games took place on September 18, 1994 from the Roanoke Civic Center in Roanoke, Virginia. The main event was the annual War Games match in which Team Rhodes (The Nasty Boys, Dusty Rhodes, and Dustin Rhodes) took on The Stud Stable (Terry Funk, Arn Anderson, Bunkhouse Buck, and Col. Robert Parker). This match was re-broadcast on the final edition of WCW WorldWide. Sting, The Guardian Angel, and Vader wrestled in a Triangle Elimination match, and Pretty Wonderful defended the WCW World tag Team Championships against Stars and Stripes. Steve Austin was scheduled to take on Rick Steamboat for his WCW US Heavyweight Championship, however Steamboat was injured, fired, and then retired. Austin got the belt by forfeit and then had to defend it against a mystery opponent. In a Loser Leaves WCW match, Kevin Sullivan took on Cactus Jack.