WCW Fall Brawl 1996

Fall Brawl 1996: War Games took place on September 15, 1996 from the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The main event was a WarGames match between Team nWo (Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, & nWo Sting) versus team WCW (Lex Luger, Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, & Sting). Randy Savage faced The Giant, Harlem Heat defended the WCW World Tag Team Championships against The Nasty Boys, Rey Mysterio, Jr. defended the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Super Calo, Chris Benoit wrestled Chris Jericho, and 3 other matches took place on the under card.