WCW Fall Brawl 1997

Fall Brawl 1997: War Games took place on September 14, 1997 from the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The main event was The Four Horsemen (Chris Benoit, Steve McMichael, Ric Flair & Curt Hennig) versus the nWo (Buff Bagwell, Kevin Nash, Syxx & Konnan) in a WarGames match. Lex Luger & Diamond Dallas Page fought Scott Hall & Randy Savage in a No DQ match, Scott Norton faced The Giant, Wrath & Mortis fought The Faces of Fear, Dean Malenko wrestled Jeff Jarrett, Alex Wright defended his WCW World Television Championship against Ultimo Dragon, The Steiner Brothers tagged against Harlem Heat, and Chris Jericho defended the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Eddie Guerrero.