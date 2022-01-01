WCW Fall Brawl 1999

Not Available

Fall Brawl 1999 took place on September 12, 1999 from the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This was the first Fall Brawl not to have a War Games Match. The main events wer Hulk Hogan defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Sting and Goldberg facing Diamond Dallas Page. Other matches included Chris Benoit defending the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Sid Vicious, The West Texas Rednecks defending the WCW World Tag Team Championships against Harlem Heat, Berlyn versus Jim Duggan, Rick Steinr defending the WCW World Television Championship against Saturn, The Revolution (Dean Malenko & Shane Douglas) tagging against The First Family (Hugh Morrus & Brian Knobs) in a No DQ match, Lenny Lane defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Kaz Hayashi, and the Insane Clown Posse versus Rey Mysterio, Jr., Billy Kidman, & Eddie Guerrero.