WCW Fall Brawl 2000

Fall Brawl 2000 took place on September 17, 2000 from the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, New York. The main event was Kevin Nash defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Booker T in a Caged Heat match. Also on the card was Goldberg vs Scott Steiner in a No DQ match, Mike Awesome vs Jeff Jarrett in a bunkhouse brawl, Sting vs The Great Muta vs Vampiro in a Triangle match, Billy Kidman & Madusa vs Shane Douglas & Torrie Wilson in a Scaffold match, an elimination match featuring two 7 man teams (The Filthy Animals vs The Natural Born Thrillers), Lance Storm defending the WCW United States Championship against General Rection, KroniK vs The Harris Brothers in a First Blood Chain match, The Misficts in Action vs 3 Count, and Elix Skipper defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Kwee Wee.