Greed was the final PPV event from World Championship Wrestling (replacing the promotion's March PPV event Uncensored which was held from 1995 to 2000). It took place on March 18, 2001 from the Jacksonville Memorial Coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida. The PPV event took place eight days before the final episode of Monday Nitro. The main event of Greed was Scott Steiner defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in a Fallas Count Anywhere match against Diamond Dallas Page. Rick Steiner defended the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Booker T, Chavo Guerrero defended the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Shane Helms, and The Natural Born Thrillers defended the WCW World Tag Team Championships against Totally Buffed. Other matches included Ernest Miller vs Kanyon, Shawn Stasiak vs Bam Bam Bigelow, Konnan & Hugh Morrus vs Team Canada, and 2 other matches.