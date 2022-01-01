WCW Halloween Havoc 1991

Not Available

Halloween Havoc 1991 took place on October 27, 1991 from the UTC Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The main event was Lex Luger defending the WCW World Heavyweight CHampionship in a two out of three falls match against Ron Simmons. Other matches included The Enforcers defending the WCW World Tag Titles against The Patriots, the WCW Halloween Phantom vs Tom Zenk, Brian Pillman vs Richard Morton for the first WCW Light Heavyweight Championship, WCW TV Champ Steve Austin defending his title against Dustin Rhodes, and El Gigante, Sting, the Steiner Brothers, versus Abdullah the Butcher, The Diamond Studd, Cactus Jack, and Big Van Vader in a Chamber of Horrors match.