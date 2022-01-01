WCW Halloween Havoc 1992

Not Available

Halloween Havoc 1992 took place on October 25, 1992 from the Philadelphia Civic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event was Jake Roberts versus Sting in a Coal Miner's Glove match. A second main event was a title defense of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship by Ron Simmons against The Barbarian. Steve Williams and Terry Gordy were to challenge the NWA & WCW Wold Tag Team Champions, Barry Windham and Dustin Rhodes, however Gordy no-showed the event which led to Steve Austin subbing for him. Another substitution occured when Rick Rude chose not to wrestle twice and defend his WCW US Heavyweight Championship. This led to Big Van Vader defending Rude's title against Nikita Koloff.