WCW Halloween Havoc 1995

Not Available

Halloween Havoc 1995 took place on October 29, 1995 from the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The main event featured the PPV debut of The Giant as he challenged Hulk Hogan for WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Prior to the match, the two competed in a Sumo Monster Truck match. Other matches included "Macho Man" Randy Savage vs Lex Luger, Sting & Ric Flair versus Arn Anderson & Brian Pillman, Lex Luger vs Meng, Sabu vs Mr. JL, Randy Savage vs The Zodiac, and Johnny B. Badd challenging Diamond Dallas Page for the WCW World TV Title.