WCW Halloween Havoc 1996

Halloween Havoc 1996 took place on October 27, 1996 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hollywood Hogan defended the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Savage in the main event. Also at the event, Harlem Heat defended the WCW World Tag Team Championships against The Outsiders, Steve McMichael and Chris Benoit fought The Faces of Fear (Meng and The Barbarian), Arn Anderson wrestled Lex Luger, Chris Jericho faced Syxx, and The Giant competed against Jeff Jarrett. The under card included Eddie Guerrero vs Diamond Dallas Page and Rey Mysterio, Jr. defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Dean Malenko.