WCW Halloween Havoc 1998

Not Available

Halloween Havoc 1998 took place on October 25, 1998 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and featured a double main event. The main event was Goldberg defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Diamond Dallas Page. Also heavily promoted was a match between Hollywood Hogan and The Warrior. Two of the larger matches were Bret Hart defending the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Sting and The Outsiders brawling as Scott Hall took on Kevin Nash in a singles match. Other matches included a rematch between Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner, The Giant and Scott Steiner defended the WCW World Tag team Championships against Rick Steiner & Buff Bagwell, Billy Kidman defended the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Disco Inferno, and Chris Jericho defended the WCW World Television Championship against Raven.