WCW Halloween Havoc 1999

Halloween Havoc 1999 took place on October 24, 1999 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event was advertised as Hulk Hogan defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Sting. An impromptu match then takes place between the winner of this match and a surprise challenger, also for the WCW World Heavyweight title. Diamond Dallas Page faced Ric Flair in a Strap match, Goldberg challenges Sid Vicious for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, The Total Package fights Bret Hart, Chris Benoit defends the WCW World Television Championship against Rick Steiner, Berlyn wrestles Brad Armstrong, Eddie Guerrero squares off against Saturn, the vacant WCW World Tag Team Championship is put on the line in a Triple Threat Street Fight match with Harlem Heat, The Filthy Animals, and The First Family, and Disco Inferno defends the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Lash LeRoux.