WCW Halloween Havoc 2000

Halloween Havoc 2000 took place on October 29, 2000 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There was a triple main event, including Goldberg vs KroniK in a handicap match, Sting vs Jeff Jarrett, and Booker T defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Scott Steiner. Other matches included Lance Storm & Jim Duggan defending the WCW United States Championship against General Rection in a handicap match, Vampiro vs Mike Awesome, Ernest Miller vs Mike Sanders in a kickboxing match, Buff Bagwell vs David Flair in a First Blood DNA match, The Filthy Animals (Konnan & Tygress) vs Shane Douglas & Torrie Wilson, The Misfits in Action vs The Perfect Event, Reno defending the WCW Hardcore Championship against Sgt. AWOL, and The Natural Born Thrillers (Mark Jindrak & Sean O'Haire) defending the WCW World Tag Team Championships in a Triangle match against The Filthy Animals (Billy Kidman & Mysterio) and The Boogie Knights (Disqo & Alex Wright).