WCW Mayhem 1999

Mayhem 1999 took place on November 21, 1999 from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The primary focus of this event was a tournament for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, with the semi-finals and finals held at the PPV. Wrestlers who made it to the semi-finals and competed were Chris Benoit, Jeff Jarrett, Sting, and Bret Hart. There was also a tournament for the inaugural WCW Hardcore Championship with the final match between Brian Knobs and Norman Smiley being held at this PPV. Other matches included Sid Vicious vs Goldberg in an "I Quit" match, David Flair vs Kimberly Page, a double title match (WCW US and WCW World TV titles) match between Scott Hall and Booker T, Meg vs The Total Package, Berlyn vs Vampiro in a Dog Collar match, Buff Bagwell vs Curt Hennig in a retirement match, an Six-Man Elimination match between The Revolution and The Filthy Animals, and Disco Inferno defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Evan Karagias.