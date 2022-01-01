Not Available

WCW/New Japan Supershow I (known as Starrcade 1991 in Tokyo Dome in Japan) took place on March 21, 1991 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. It aired in North America in April 1991. The main event was Ric Flair defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Tatsumi Fujinami. Other matches included The Great Muta vs Sting, El Gigante vs Big Cat Hughes, Hiroshi Hase & Kensuke Sasaki defending against The Steiner Brothers for the IWGP Tag Team Championship, Arn Anderson & Barry Windham vs Masa Saito & Masahiro Chono, Jushin Liger defending the IWGP Junior Heavyweight CHampionship against Akira Nogami, and several dark matches.