WCW NWO Souled Out 1997

1997

Souled Out 1997, and also known as nWo Souled Out, took place on January 25, 1997 from the Five Seasons Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. This was an nWo sponsored PPV, all of the matches were nWo versus WCW. WCW president/nWo member Eric Bischoff and Ted DiBiase provided commentary. The nWo referee, Nick Patrick, officiated all the matches. No WCW wrestler was allowed to have theme music while the appropriate nWo theme songs played for the various members of the group. The main event featured WCW World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan defending the title against The Giant. Eddie Guerrero defended the WCW United States Championship against Syxx in a Ladder match, The Outsiders defended the WCW World Tag Team Titles against the Steiner Brothers, Scott Norton faced Diamond Dallas Page, Buff Bagwell fought Scotty Riggs, Jeff Jarrett wrestled Mr. Wallstreet, Big Bubba Rogers took on Hugh Morrus, and Chris Jericho competed against Masahiro Chono.