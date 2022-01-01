WCW Road Wild 1997

Not Available

Road Wild 1997 took place on August 9, 1997 from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. The main event was Lex Luger defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Hollywood Hogan. Scott Hall & Kevin Nash defended their WCW World Tag Team Championships against The Steiner Brothers, Randy Savage took on The Giant, Diamond Dallas Page faced Curt Hennig, Ric Flair wrestled Syxx, Alex Wright defended the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Chris Jericho, Steve McMichael & Chris Benoit squared off against Jeff Jarrett & Dean Malenko in an Elimination match, a Mexican Death match took place between Konnan and Rey Mysterio, Jr., and Harlem Heat faced Vicious and Delicious (Buff Bagwell & Scott Norton).