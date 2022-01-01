WCW Road Wild 1998

Not Available

Road Wild 1998 took place on August 8, 1998 from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. The main event was Hollywood Hogan & Eric Bischoff verus Diamond Dallas Page & Jay Leno. Goldberg was forced to defend the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in a World Title Battle Royal against nWo Hollywood (The Giant, Scott Hall, Curt Hennig and Scott Norton) and nWo Wolfpac (Konnan, Lex Luger, Kevin Nash and Sting). Other matches included Chris Jericho defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Juventud Guerrera, Steve McMichael vs Brian Adams, Chavo Guerrero, Jr. vs Stevie Ray, Rey Mysterio, Jr. vs Psychosis, Raven vs Saturn vs Kanyon in a Triangle Raven's Rules match, Public Enemy vs The Dancing Fools (Disco Inferno & Alex Wright), and Meng fought The Barbarian. Travis Triit performed a short concert after the show.