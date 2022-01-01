Not Available

Sin was a professional wrestling PPV event produced by WCW that replaced WCW's January PPV event, Souled Out. It took place on January 14, 2001 from the Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The main event was for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship between defending champ Scott Steiner, Sid Vicious, Jeff Jarrett, and Animal in a Four Corners match. The main match on the undercard was between Totally Buffed (Lex Luger and Buff Bagwell) and Goldberg and DeWayne Bruce, in a retirement match. Other matches included General Rection defending the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Shane Douglas in a first blood match, The Insiders defending the WCW World Tag Team Championships against The Natural Born Thrillers,a triple threat match for the WCW Hardcore Championship between defending champ Terry Funk against Crowbar & Meng, and 5 other matches including one for the WCW Commissioners position between Mike Sanders and Ernest Miller.