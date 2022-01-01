WCW Slamboree 1994

Not Available

Slamboree 1994 took place on May 22, 1994 from the Philadelphia Civic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Assassin, Ole Anderson, Harley Race, Ernie ladd, The Crusher, and Dick the Bruiser were all inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame. The main event was a singles match for the vacant WCW International World Heavyweight Championship between Vader and Sting. Originally Rick Rude was to challenge Vader for the title, however he suffered a career ending back injury and was replaced by Sting. The Nasty Boys faced Cactus Jack & Kevin Sullivan in defense of their WCW World Tag Team Championships. Ric Flair defended the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Barry Windham. 4 matches took place on the under card.