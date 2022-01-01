WCW Slamboree 1996

Not Available

Slamboree 1996 took place on May 19, 1996 from the Riverside Centroplex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Every non-title match was a Lethal Lottery match with wrestlers being randomly paired together, and the winning teams would advance to the Battlebowl battle royal. The title matches included The Giant defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Sting, Konnan defending the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Jushin Liger, and Dean Malenko defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Brad Armstrong.