WCW Slamboree 1997

World Championship Wrestling (WCW)

Slamboree 1997 took place on May 18, 1997 from the Independence Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. The main event featured Ric Flair teaming with Roddy Piper and Kevin Greene to take on the nWo (Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Syxx). Other matches included Steve McMichael vs Reggie White, Konnan & Hugh Morrus vs The Steiner Brothers, Meng vs Chris Benoit in a Death match, Dean Malenko defending the WCW United States Championship against Jeff Jarrett, Glacier vs Mortis, Rey Mysterio, Jr. vs Yuji Yasuraoka, Luna Vachon vs Madusa, and Lord Steven Regal vs Ultimo Dragon for the WCW World Television Championship.

