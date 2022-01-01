WCW Slamboree 1999

Not Available

Slamboree 1999 took place on May 9, 1999 from the TWA Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The maib event was Diamond Dallas Page defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Kevin Nash. Other primary matches included Goldberg versus Sting, Ric Flair vs Roddy Piper in a Control of WCW match, Scott Steiner defending the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Buff Bagwell, and Booker T defending the WCW World Television Championship against Rick Steiner. Under card matches included Gorgeous George vs Charles Robinson, Brian Kbobs versus Bam Bam Bigelow in a Hardcore match, Konnan versus Stevie Ray, and Rey Mysterio, Jr. & Billy Kidman defended the World Tag Team Championship in a Triangle match against Raven & Saturn and Chris Benoit & Dean Malenko.