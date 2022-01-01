WCW Slamboree 2000

Not Available

Slamboree 2000 took place on May 7, 2000 at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. The main event was a Ready to Rumble Cage match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship with David Arquette & Diamond Dallas Page defending the title against Jeff Jarrett. Also on the card was Billy Kidman vs Hulk Hogan with Eric Bischoff as the special guest referee, Vampiro vs Sting, Ric Flair vs Shane Douglas, The Total Package vs Buff Bagwell, Mike Awesome vs Chris Kanyon, Scott Steiner defending the WCW United States Championship against Captain Rection, Shawn Stasiak vs Curt Hennig, Norman Smiley & Ralphus vs Terry Funk defending the WCW Hardcore Championship, and Chris Candido defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against The Artist.