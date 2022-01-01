WCW Souled Out 1998

Not Available

Souled Out 1998 took place on January 24, 1998 from the Hara Arena in Dayton, Ohio and featured a double main event. The first main event was Bret Hart versus Ric Flair and the second was Randy Savage versus Lex Luger. Also on the card was Kevin Nash (with Hollywood Hogan and Eric Bischoff) versus The Giant, The nWo (Konnan, Scott Norton & Buff Bagwell) versus The Steiner Brothers & Ray Traylor, Scott Hall vs Larry Zbyszko, Booker T defending the WCW World Television Championship against Rick Martel, Rey Mysterio, Jr. defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Chris Jericho, Raven versus Chris Benoit in a Raven's Rules match, and an 8-Man Tag Team luchador match between Juventud Guerrera, Super Calo, Lizmark Jr. & Chavo Guerrero versus La Parka, Psychosis, Silver King & El Dandy.