WCW Souled Out 1999

Souled Out 1999 took place on January 17, 1999 from the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia. The main event was Goldberg versus Scott Hall in a Ladder Stun Gun match, in which the only way to win was to use the stun gun on the opponent. Other matches included Ric & David Flair vs Barry Windham & Curt Hennig, a fatal four way for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship with Billy Kidman defending against Juventud Guerrera, Rey Mysterio, Jr., and Psychosis, Saturn vs Chris Jericho in a wager match, Konnan vs Lex Luger, Wrath vs Bam Bam Bigelow, Fit Finlay vs Van Hammer, Chavo Guerrero, Jr. vs Norman Smiley, and Chris Benoit vs Mike Enos.