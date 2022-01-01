WCW Spring Stampede 1997

Not Available

Spring Stampede 1997 took place on April 6, 1997 from the Tupelo Coliseum in Tupelo, Mississippi. The main event was a No DQ match between Randy Savage and Diamond Dallas Page as well as a Number One Contender 4 Corners match was held between The Giant, Lex Luger, Booker T & Stevie Ray. A WCW World Tag Team Championship match was held btween Kevin Nash & Rick Steiner. Scott Hall no showed the event and Scott Steiner was "arrested" earlier in the evening. Other matches included Chris Benoit challenging Dean Malenko for his WCW United States Championship, Public Enemy versus Steve McMichael & Jeff Jarrett, Prince Iaukea defending the WCW World Television Championship against Lord Steven Regal, Akira Hokuto defending the WCW Women's Championship against Madusa, and Ultimo Dragon versus Rey Mysterio, Jr.