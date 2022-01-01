WCW Spring Stampede 1998

Not Available

Spring Stampede 1998 took place on April 19, 1998 from the Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colorado. The main event was Sting defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Savage in a No DQ match. Diamond Dallas Page defended the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Raven in a Raven's Rules match, Hollywood Hogan & Kevin Nash wrestled Roddy Piper & The Giant in a Baseball Bat on a Pole match, La Parka faced Psychosis, Rick Steiner & Lex Luger teamed up against Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell, Chris Jericho defended the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Prince Iaukea, Curt Hennig was matched against The British Bulldog, Booker T defended the WCW World Television Championship against Chris Benoit, Ultimo Dragon squared off against Chavo Guerrero, Jr., and Goldberg's streak was on the line against Saturn.