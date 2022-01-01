WCW Spring Stampede 2000

Not Available

Spring Stampede 2000 took place on April 16, 2000 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main event was a series of tournaments for the vacant WCW Championships. The previous week on Nitro, all titles were vacated and put on the line at this PPV. Rather than list matches, here were the finalists for each title. The US Championship contenders were The Wall, Sting, Scott Steiner, Ernest Miller, Mike Awesome, Booker, Billy Kidman, and Vampiro. Tag Team Championship contenders were Harlem Heat 2000, Shane Douglas & Buff Bagwell, Team Package (Flair & Luger), The Harris Brothers, and The Mamalukes. The Cruiserweight title was up for grabs in a Suicide Six-Way match and Norman Smiley competed against Terry Funk for the Hardcore Championship. The World Heavyweight Championship was between Diamond Dallas Page and Jeff Jarrett.