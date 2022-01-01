WCW Starrcade 2000

Not Available

Starrcade (2000) was the eighteenth annual Starrcade professional wrestling PPV event. It was the thirteenth and last Starrcade event produced by WCW. It took place on December 17, 2000 at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. The main event was between Scott Steiner and Sid Vicious for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. The event also featured a tag team match between the Perfect Event defending against the Insiders for the WCW World Tag Team Championship and a rematch between Lex Luger and Goldberg. The under card featured Jeff Jarrett & The Harris Brothers in a Bunkhouse Street Fight against The Filthy Animals, General Rection defending the WCW United States Championship against Shane Douglas, Bam Bam Bigelow vs Mike Awesome, KroniK vs Big Vito & Reno, Crowbar defending the WCW Hardcore Championship against Terry Funk, The Cat vs Lance Storm, and The Jung Dragons vs Jamie Noble & Evan Karagias vs 3 Count in a Ladder match.