1992

WCW Starrcade '92

  • Action

December 27th, 1992

World Championship Wrestling (WCW)

Starrcade (1992): BattleBowl: The Lethal Lottery II took place on December 28, 1992 from The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. The main event was the BattleBowl Battle Royal for the BattleBowl Ring. The final match for the King of Cable tournament was also held during this PPV featuring Sting vs Big Van Vader. Other matches included The Great Muta defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Masahiro Chono, Ron Simmons defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Steve Williams, and Shane Douglas with Ricky Steamboat defending the NWA & WCW World Tag team Championships against Barry Windham and Brian Pillman.

Cast

Masahiro ChônoHimself
Ron SimmonsHimself
Steven WilliamsHimself
Leon WhiteBig Van Vader
Steve BordenSting
Troy MartinShane Douglas

