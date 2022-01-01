WCW Starrcade '93

1993

Starrcade '93: 10th Anniversary was the eleventh annual Starrcade. It took place on December 27, 1993 from the Independence Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. The main event was between Vader and Ric Flair for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. The match was made as a result of the double stabbing that occurred between Arn Anderson and Sid Vicious in October. Flair replaced Vicious in his match against Vader. The event also included The Nasty Boys against Sting and Road Warrior Hawk for the WCW World Tag Team Championship, Rick Rude against The Boss (replacing Davey Boy Smith) for the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship, and a two out of three falls match between Dustin Rhodes and Steve Austin for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship.