WCW Starrcade '94

1994

Starrcade '94: Triple Threat took place on December 27, 1994 from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event featured Hulk Hogan defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against The Butcher in a singles match. Other matches included Sting vs Avalanche, Kevin Sullivan vs Mr. T, Harlem Heat vs The Nasty Boys, Johnny B. Badd defending the WCW World Television Championship against Arn Anderson, Alex Wright vs Jean-Paul Levesque, and Jim Duggan defending the WCW United States Championship against Vader.