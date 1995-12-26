WCW Starrcade '95

1995

Starrcade (1995): World Cup of Wrestling took place on December 27, 1995 from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event would feature "Macho Man" Randy Savage defending the WCW World heavyweight Championship against the winner of a #1 contender's match between Lex Luger, Sting, and Ric Flair. A "World Cup of Wrestling" match was held between the USA's Sting and Japan's Kensuke Sasaki, and was advertised as an international showdown. Prior to his title defense, Randy Savage was matched against Hiroyoshi Tenzan in a single's match. Other matches included Jushin Liger vs Chris Benoit, Lex Luger vs Masahiro Chono, Johnny B. Badd vs Masa Saito, Eddie Guerrero vs Shinjiro Otani, and Alex Wright vs Koji Kanemoto.