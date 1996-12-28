WCW Starrcade '96

1996

Starrcade (1996) was the fourteenth annual Starrcade professional wrestling pay-per-view event. It was the ninth Starrcade event produced by WCW, and it took place on December 29, 1996 from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event was between Hollywood Hogan and Roddy Piper. Piper debuted to WCW earlier in the year to oppose the nWo, and challenge Hogan to determine who the bigger icon was. Other matches featured Lex Luger and The Giant, Diamond Dallas Page and Eddie Guerrero for the vacant WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, The Outsiders and the Faces of Fear for the WCW World Tag Team Championship, and Ultimo Dragon and Dean Malenko to unify the J-Crown Championship and the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.