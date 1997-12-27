WCW Starrcade '97

1997

Starrcade (1997) was the fifteenth annual Starrcade PPV event. It was the tenth Starrcade event produced by WCW, and took place on December 28, 1997 from the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. The main event was between Hollywood Hogan and Sting for the World Heavyweight Championship, with Hogan representing the nWo and Sting representing World Championship Wrestling. The match culminated a year-long buildup of their feud. Other matches included Larry Zbyszko and Eric Bischoff for the control of WCW Monday Nitro, and Curt Hennig and Diamond Dallas Page for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship. Under card matches included Buff Bagwell vs Lex Luger, Chris Benoit vs Saturn, Bill Goldberg vs Steve McMichael, Eddie Guerrero defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Dean Malenko, and a Six-Man Tag Team match between Scott Norton, Vincent, & Randy Savage versus The Steiner Brothers & Ray Traylor.