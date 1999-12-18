WCW Starrcade '99

1999

Starrcade (1999) was the 17th annual Starrcade professional wrestling PPV event. It was the twelfth Starrcade event produced by World Championship Wrestling, and it took place on December 19, 1999 from the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. The main event was between Bret Hart and Goldberg for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. The match was notable for a concussion Hart sustained, which ultimately led to his retirement in 2000. Other matches included a ladder match between Chris Benoit and Jeff Jarrett for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, a Powerbomb match between Sid Vicious and Kevin Nash, and Sting against The Total Package. The Under card was rounded out with Diamond Dallas Page vs David Flair in a Crowbar on a Pole match, Dustin Rhodes vs Jeff Jarrett in a Bunkhouse Brawl, a Six-Man tag team match between Creative Control & Curt Hennig vs Harlem Heat & Midnight, Norman Smiley defending the WCW Hardcore Championship against Meng, and 5 other matches.