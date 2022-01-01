WCW SuperBrawl I

Not Available

SuperBrawl 1991 took place on May 19, 1991 from the Bayfront Arena in St. Petersburg, Florida. The main event was WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair in a double title defense against NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tatsumi Fujinami. Arn Anderson also defended the WCW World Television Championship against Bobby Eaton while the Steiner Brothers defended the WCW World Tag Team Championships against Sting & Lex Luger. Other matches included El Gigante vs Sid Vicious, Brian Pillman vs Barry Windham, Tim Parker vs Oz, Big Josh vs Black Bart, Dustin Rhodes vs Terrance Taylor, and 2 other matches.