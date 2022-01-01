WCW SuperBrawl Revenge

Not Available

SuperBrawl Revenge took place on February 18, 2001 from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. This was the last Superbrawl event and the penultimate WCW pay-per-view before the WWF purchased WCW in March 2001. Along with SuperBrawl IV, it was one of only two SuperBrawls never released on home video. The main event featured Scott Steiner defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Kevin Nash in a Falls Count Anywhere Two out of Three Falls Retirement match. Also on the card was Jeff Jarrett vs Diamond Dallas Page, Kanyon vs Diamond Dallas Page, Totally Buffed vs Brian Adams in a Hanndicap match, Rick Steiner defending the WCW US Heavyweight Championship against Dustin Rhodes, Chavo Guerrero defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Rey Misterio Jr, and three other matches.