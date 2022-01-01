WCW SuperBrawl V

Not Available

SuperBrawl V took place on February 19, 1995 from the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The main event was Hulk Hogan defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Vader. Another highly promoted match included Sting and Randy Savage wrestling the team of Avalanche and Big Bubba Rogers. Undercard matches included The Blacktop Bully vs Dustin Rhodes, Harlem Heat defending the WCW World Tag team Championships against The Nasty Boys, Kevin Sullivan vs Dave Sullivan, Jim Duggan vs Bunkhouse Buck, and Alex Wright vs Paul Roma.