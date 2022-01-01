WCW SuperBrawl VI

Not Available

SuperBrawl VI took place on February 11, 1996 from the Bayfront Arena in St. Petersburg, Florida. This event marked Brian Pillman's final match in WCW; in his "I Respect You" Strap Match against The Taskmaster, Pillman shouted "I respect you, bookerman!," breaking kayfabe, before leaving the ring. The main event was a Steel Cage match between Hulk Hogan and The Giant with a secondary main event of Randy Savage defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in a Steel Cage against Ric Flair. The WCW World Tag Team Championship was defended twice that evening, with the champions going into the event being Sting and Lex Luger.