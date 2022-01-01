Not Available

WCW SuperBrawl VI

World Championship Wrestling (WCW)

SuperBrawl VI took place on February 11, 1996 from the Bayfront Arena in St. Petersburg, Florida. This event marked Brian Pillman's final match in WCW; in his "I Respect You" Strap Match against The Taskmaster, Pillman shouted "I respect you, bookerman!," breaking kayfabe, before leaving the ring. The main event was a Steel Cage match between Hulk Hogan and The Giant with a secondary main event of Randy Savage defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in a Steel Cage against Ric Flair. The WCW World Tag Team Championship was defended twice that evening, with the champions going into the event being Sting and Lex Luger.

Terry Gene BolleaHimself
Paul WightThe Giant
Randy Savage"Macho Man" Randy Savage
Richard FliehrHimself
Steve BordenSting
Martin LundeArn Anderson

