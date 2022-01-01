WCW SuperBrawl VII

Not Available

SuperBrawl VII took place on February 23, 1997 from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California. The main event was Hollywood Hogan defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against a debuting Roddy Piper while The Outsiders defended the WCW World Tag Team Championships against Lex Luger and The Giant. Other matches included Chris Benoit vs The Taskmaster in a San Francisco Death Match, Steve McMichael vs Jeff Jarrett, a Tag Team Triple Threat match featuring Harlem Heat, The Faces of Fear, and Public Enemy, a defense of the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship by Eddie Guerrero against Chris Jericho, Diamond Dallas Page vs Buff Bagwell, Prince Iaukea defending the WCW World Television Championship against Rey Mysterio, Jr., Konnan, La Parka & Villano IV versus Juventud Guerrera, Super Calo & Ciclope, and Dean Malenko defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Syxx.