WCW SuperBrawl VIII

SuperBrawl VIII took place on February 22, 1998 from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California. A match was scheduled between Larry Zbyszko and Louie Spicolli; it was canceled following Spicolli's death a week before the pay-per view. The main event was Sting vs Hollywood Hogan rematch (technically 2nd rematch as there was an audio only ppv the month before with a Steel Cage match between the two) for the vacant WCW World Heavyweight Championship. The WCW World Tag Team Titles were also on the line as The Steiner Brothers defended against The Outsiders. Other matches included Lex Luger vs Randy Savage, Diamond Dallas Page defending the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Chris Benoit, Steve McMichael vs British Bulldog, Chris Jericho vs Juventud Guerrera in a Title versus Mask match for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship, Goldberg vs Brad Armstrong, and 3 other matches.