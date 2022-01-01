WCW The Great American Bash 1991

Not Available

The Great American Bash (1991) took place on July 14, 1991 at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The card was originally to be highlighted by a Steel cage match between Ric Flair and Lex Luger for the WCW World title. Two weeks before the show, WCW Executive VP Jim Herd fired Flair over a contract dispute, stripping him of the title. Flair took possession of the WCW World title and brought it to the World Wrestling Federation with him. A new belt could not be readied in time for the event, so the company was forced to improvise. A Championship Wrestling title belt that was in the possession of Dusty Rhodes was used and a metal plate with "WCW World Heavyweight Champion" was attached to the front. The main event ended up being WCW US Champ Lex Luger vs Varry Windham for the WCW World Title. On the undercard was a match featuring Steve Austin & Terry Taylor versus Bobby Eaton & P.N. News in a Capture-The-Flag scaffold match, which was Austin's first PPV match.