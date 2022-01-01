WCW The Great American Bash 1992

Not Available

The Great American Bash (1992) took place on July 12, 1992 at the Albany Civic Center in Albany, Georgia. The main event was a tournament for the vacant NWA World Tag Team Championship between the teams of Steve Austin with Rick Rude, Dustin Rhodes with Barry Windham, Jushin Liger with Brian Pillman, The Fabulous Freebirds, Hiroshi Hase with Shinya Hashimoto, Nikita Koloff with Ricky Steamboat, and Terry Gordy with Steve Williams. A second main event was Sting defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Big Van Vader.